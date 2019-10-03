First aid kits distributed in schools

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas Headquarters distributed 35 first aid kits among schools in Khyber tribal district.

A ceremony was held under the aegis of PRCS Merged Areas HQ at Jirga Hall in Jamrud tehsil on Tuesday.

Tehsildar Naik Muhammad, Assistant Director Youth and Volunteer Programme of PRCS MA HQ Riaz Dawar, First Aid Coordinator Iftikhar Ahmed, principals and others were present on the occasion.

Dozens of representatives of different schools from Jamrud, Bara and Landikotal tehsils in Khyber tribal district have received the first aid kits.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Naik Muhammad said the administration will fully support the organisation in carrying out its humanitarian and welfare activities in the district. He lauded the role of the organisation in providing relief to vulnerable communities in disaster-hit areas and asked the relevant representatives to continue their humanitarian services for the betterment of society.Riaz Dawar, in his address, shed light on the role and mandate of the organisation. He said the headquarters of the merged area has about 7,000 volunteers who during natural and man-made disasters actively took part in relief activities.

Iftikhar Ahmed said that the organisation has trained about 600 students including 25 girls, in first aid across tribal districts from January to August 2019. He said the organisation has taken the initiative to give the first aid kits to schools.

Blood donation camps at Malakand educational institutions

The Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital arranged camps at the educational institutions in the Malakand division to collect blood donations.

A communication

said the camps were

held at University of Malakand, Mingora

Degree College, Government Polytechnic Institute, Matta, Government Higher Secondary School, Charbagh.

The students and teaching staff donated several pints of blood for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases.

The Frontier Foundation team comprised of Dr Amjad Iqbal, Ejaz Alam, Amanullah Chitrali and Ameer Alam.

Professor Dr Gul Zaman, University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor, Ameer Sultan, Ahmad Khan and other teachers facilitated the activity.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the students and the teachers for the blood donations.He pointed out that students were the main blood donors for the foundation, requesting them to raise awareness among the people to motivate them to donate blood.