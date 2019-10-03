Differences exist on way to remove govt: Bilawal

MIRPUR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday said there are differences within the opposition circles on the manner to oust the government but they could be hammered out. He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) good.

More: PML-N team meets Fazl



Addressing a press conference in Mirpur on Wednesday after meeting the victims of earthquake, he said the prime minister’s speech at the UNGA was good, however, the prime minister’s entire focus should have been on the Kashmir issue. The prime minister should have demanded democratic rights and the right to self-determination for the people of the Occupied Kashmir, he said. The PPP chairman said the compensation being given to the affected people was not enough, demanding the federal government to increase its amount, adding doctors and paramedical staff are also needed in hospitals. He said that becoming an ambassador of Kashmir doesn’t mean a single tweet or just a speech and asked how many countries the PM has visited over the Kashmir issue during the last 50 days.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto arrived in the earthquake-hit Mirpur in Azad Kashmir. The PPP leader visited Mirpur District Hospital where he inquired after the victims. Bilawal went on to say that the people are facing problems and the government will have to go, adding their stance on the Azadi March is different from that of JUI-F. The PPP is against the politics of sit-in, Bilawal said and added his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief was expected soon.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Thursday) as a part of consultations for their movement against the government. He would hold consultations with the opposition to formulate the opposition’s joint action plan to launch a movement against the government. The opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their meeting on Tuesday had agreed to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman to push the dates of the proposed Azadi March till November instead of October.