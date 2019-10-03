close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Buzdar takes notice of rape, murder of child in Faisalabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report about rape and murder of a child in Faisalabad and has sought a report from IG Police. He directed that legal action should be taken against culprit and challan be submitted to the court at the earliest. The bereaved family will be provided justice at every cost, he added.

