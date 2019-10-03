Buzdar takes notice of rape, murder of child in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report about rape and murder of a child in Faisalabad and has sought a report from IG Police. He directed that legal action should be taken against culprit and challan be submitted to the court at the earliest. The bereaved family will be provided justice at every cost, he added.
