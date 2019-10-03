Nine Dutch companies want to invest in Pak poultry, livestock sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp on Wednesday said that nine Dutch companies have shown interested for investment in Pakistan’s poultry and livestock sector.

The ambassador said this in a meeting with the federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Mehboob Sultan here and added that we are looking forward to materialise those objectives of investment in agro sector in Pakistan.

The ambassador said that out of these nine companies, two are dealing with pharmaceutical companies (poultry & livestock vaccine). The Dutch ambassador further said that agricultural cooperation is our top priority and exchange of research and technology would further bring benefits to both the countries. He also informed the federal minister that Dutch Agriculture Mission is planning a seminar in November 2019 which would be a great opportunity for potential investors and experts and exchange of tangible proposals for cooperation in various sector, including dairy, poultry and horticulture. The ambassador extended informal invitation to the federal minister for participation in this seminar and also assured that he would be working hard to take agricultural cooperation between the two countries to the next level.

Pakistan and Netherlands bilateral relations have good future prospects not only to bilateral trade but getting benefits from each other’s expertise in agricultural research and development. Pakistan is exporting rice, mango, sesame seeds and spices to Netherlands, whereas our imports from Netherlands are flower bulbs, potato seeds, vegetable seeds and cocoa powder. However, the trade between both the countries can be further enhanced by negotiating Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) requirements for the agricultural goods. Pakistan has been importing most of the potatoes seeds and other seeds from Netherlands.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said that we have set an ambitious target of processing 30pc of milk in next five years, which currently is only five percent. He added many Dutch dairy companies are already collaborating in the field, there is a great potential in the field and exchange of technology and expertise from Dutch companies is welcome.

Sultan said that business to business liaison between the exporters/importers of agro-commodities is imperative to further enhance bilateral trade activities between both the countries. Pakistan is already importing Potatoes seed from Holland but the current quantity is way less than the demand hence we would welcome Dutch companies to capture the potential market. He added that Pakistan has bumper potato crop last year, we would welcome joint venture for potato value addition in Pakistan.