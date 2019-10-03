PTCL kicks off new initiative

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) kicks off a new initiative “[email protected]”, which is a series of talks for capacity building, knowledge sharing and thought leadership, a statement said on Wednesday.

These talks will be given at PTCL headquarters by accomplished industry professionals, who are experts on technology and business, entrepreneurship and startups, culture, arts and entertainment, it added.

Speakers at the first session of “[email protected]” event were Badar Khushnood, former country consultant, Google Pakistan, Yusuf Hussain, CEO of Ignite, and Aban Haq, head of innovation at Karandaaz Pakistan.

Along with the management and staff from PTCL, Ufone and Ubank, students and faculty members from various leading universities, corporate customers and industry professionals were also present during the session.