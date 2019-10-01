Saudi commander meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, here Monday. Matters of mutual and professional interests including regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building and training of RSLF, the ISPR in a statement said.

Visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander RSLF laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the guard of honour.