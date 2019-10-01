close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Saudi commander meets COAS

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, here Monday. Matters of mutual and professional interests including regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building and training of RSLF, the ISPR in a statement said.

Visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander RSLF laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the guard of honour.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story