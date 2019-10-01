China promises more scholarships for Pakistani students

Islamabad: Through a major scholarship programme, all top universities and institutions in China will be open to talented Pakistani students, while the Chinese government will provide 100 smart classrooms and seven agricultural research centers to various universities of Pakistan.

This was disclosed by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing during a five-day training workshop held by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) and Department of Earth Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University, on “Resource & Environment Scientific Data Sharing and Disaster Risk Reduction Knowledge” here on Monday.

The training programme is aimed at providing technical training support for the establishment of a data-sharing network serving the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It will also provide software’s, standards services, resource construction, and other technical training.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chinese ambassador said during the tenure of the current government of Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has moved to a new stage of broadening the cooperation. He said areas like industry, agricultural and social sector especially education have been included and emphasised in the CPEC Project.