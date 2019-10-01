Torghar residents want road paved

MANSEHRA: The residents of Tilli Syedain village in Torghar have asked the government to construct the unpaved road linking them to other villages and the rest of Hazara and Malakand divisions or else they would launch a protest drive.“Many people have lost lives in accidents on this bumpy road but the government and the local administration are least bothered to repair it,” Arif Shah, a local, told reporters on Monday. A group of people from Tilli Syedain and its adjoining villages led by Arif Shah told reporters that they had asked the local lawmakers time and again and administration to repair the road but to no avail. Arif Shah said that many accidents were caused by the bad condition of the road. He said several patients died on the way to hospitals in Mansehra, Oghi and other parts of Hazara due to the poor condition of the road. He said the people would block the Oghi-Mansehra road to traffic if the government didn’t announce the re-carpeting of Tilli Syedain road within a week.