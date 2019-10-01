Illegal speed-breakers removed in Upper Dir

DIR: The district administration here on Monday removed all illegal speed-breakers in Barawal tehsil.Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ubaidur Rahman Dogar removed the speed-breakers on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak. The issue had been raised at a public forum organised in Barawal recently. The deputy commissioner said the all genuine issues and problems of the people would be solved without any discrimination.

He said action would be taken against encroachers across the district, adding the problems and issues highlighted at the Khuli Kutchehries (public forums) would also be addressed. The official said the people could lodge complaints at his office.