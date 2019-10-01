close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Illegal speed-breakers removed in Upper Dir

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

DIR: The district administration here on Monday removed all illegal speed-breakers in Barawal tehsil.Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ubaidur Rahman Dogar removed the speed-breakers on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak. The issue had been raised at a public forum organised in Barawal recently. The deputy commissioner said the all genuine issues and problems of the people would be solved without any discrimination.

He said action would be taken against encroachers across the district, adding the problems and issues highlighted at the Khuli Kutchehries (public forums) would also be addressed. The official said the people could lodge complaints at his office.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar