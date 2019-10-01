close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
Pashto singer acquitted of assault charges

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: A local court on Monday acquitted a Pashto singer-turned-film actor Shahsawar of charges of sexually assaulting a woman.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zaiba Rashid acquitted the singer, who was on bail in the case. As per the FIR, the singer was charged with sexually assaulting a woman. The police arrested Shahsawar and he later secured release on bail. A woman had got registered the FIR against him on April 13, this year, at the Faqirabad Police Station. She had accused him of sexual assault. Jehanzeb Khalil, counsel for the singer, argued that there is a conflict in the statements of witnesses and that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against his client. Shahsawar has now become a tableeghi (preacher).

