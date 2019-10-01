Expensive food

A lot of people travel via motorways to get to other cities. There are shops at motorway service stations whose basic objective is to encourage motorists to take a break and refresh themselves but the high prices of items available there do not allow that.

Passengers who travel via motorways usually complain about the high prices of food items. For example, a mineral water bottle in a local supermarket costs Rs30 but at motorway service stations it is sold for Rs60. There must be a proper check on these prices.

Mahnoor Saeed

Peshawar