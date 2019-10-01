Atlas Battery participated in Automechanika S Africa

Johannesburg: Atlas Battery, the leading battery manufacturer of Pakistan participated in the 3rd edition of Automechanika South Africa that took place in Johannesburg at Nasrec Expo Centre.

With 17 shows in 16 countries, Automechanika is the world’s biggest B2B trade fair brand and is an ideal place for presenting products and services, and for networking.

Atlas Battery participated at the said event under the banner of Trade and Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP)to introduce the widest range of lead-acid batteries in the region, from four-wheelers and two-wheelers to deep cycle and solar batteries.

Being the only battery manufacturer from Pakistan, this was Atlas Battery’s second time at Automechanika South Africa where they got a chance to not only display their products but also educate people about their offerings.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Africa Dr.Sohail visited Atlas Battery’s stall at the exhibition and met with the company’s senior executives, appreciating the company’s efforts to promote Pakistani products on foreign soil.

General Manager Marketing, Mr. Mohsin Khan believed that it is integral for the company’s growth to participate in such endeavours that strengthen their global presence. Brand Manager Saqib Khan remarked that not just South Africa but the entire African continent is ideal for Pakistani products and that it is the perfect opportunity for all Pakistani companies to bring in the much-needed foreign remittance to boost our ailing economy.****