PM advises nation to stay steadfast in Kashmir struggle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Sunday that whether or not the world backed Kashmiris, Pakistanis would stand by their Kashmiri brethren, as he advised the nation to remain steadfast in their support to the struggle of eight million oppressed Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to tell you one thing: There may be ups and downs in such efforts. There may be good and bad times, but you should not be distressed in bad times because the Kashmiris are looking towards you,” he told a cheering crowd that had gathered to welcome him at the Islamabad Airport on his return from New York after attending the 74th UN General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Khan said the worst kind of oppression was being unleashed against innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley who had been put under complete lockdown by the Indian forces. He said raising voice for the rights of Kashmiris was also a kind of Jihad.

Khan, who was accompanied by members of his delegation and party leaders, said with such continued support from the Pakistani nation, Insha’Allah, Kashmiris would soon win their freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

The women, children and elderly people of Kashmir were all looking towards them, he said, adding as the ambassador for the Kashmiris, he would continue exposing anti-Muslim steps and designs against Kashmiris by Modi’s fascist government at all forums.

He thanked the nation for their prayers in the difficult times in which he had presented the case for Kashmiris before the United Nations. He particularly thanked his wife Bushra for her prayers.

Khan said he kept reminding all the people working with him for the last many decades about continuity in making efforts for a cause, which would ultimately be rewarded by the Almighty.At the airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the federal ministers, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, party leaders, workers and a larger number of people.

Carrying banners, placards, and flags of party, national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as welcoming gestures, they kept on chanting slogans to greet their leader for very effectively presenting Kashmir issue at the UNGA, as well as speaking on other burning issues of Islamophobia, climate change and money laundering.