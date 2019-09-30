1500-km roads to be repaired, built till December: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the construction work for 1,500-km rural roads would continue until December, 2019, in the province, and the first phase would cost Rs15 billion.

Talking to National Assembly members, including Khurram Shahzad, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer and Raza Nasrallah, who held a consultative meeting with the chief minister to discuss public welfare and development projects, Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had kept an eye on issues of every village and city besides working efficiently to resolve them at the earliest.

“We believe in uniform development of all areas across the province. The government will complete two phases of Naya Pakistan Manzilein Asan Project every year in order to construct and repair 1,500km roads by December this year. The new phase of the project will start in January 2020 which will increase economic activities.”The chief minister said that the provincial government would give importance to the recommendations forwarded by the lawmakers for the development projects. He urged NA lawmakers to play their role in anti-dengue campaign by adopting it as a movement.