Ulema Mashaikh Convention: PM’s speech at UNGA widely praised

LAHORE: More than 28 political and religious organisations of the country termed speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at UN's General Assembly voice of Pakistan, Kashmiris and Muslim Ummah.

Representatives of different religious and political organisations addressing "Ulema Mashaykh Convention" which held here Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech at UN made it explicitly clear on world community with reality of sanctity and Finality of Prophethood, Islamophobia and Kashmir issue.

The Convention underlined that Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan would not become part of any movement aimed at creating anarchy and instability in Pakistan. The Convention also stated that confronting challenges of Muslim Ummah relating Kashmir, Palestine and sanctity of Harmain Al Sharifain would be resolved with unity of the Muslim world. Islam is a religion of peace, security and harmony and teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah ensured protection of the rights of non-Muslims and minorities living in Muslim society.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired the Ulema Mashaykh Convention here in Faisalabad and more than 1,000 noted scholars from different leading seminaries of Faisalabad Division attended this convention.

A joint declaration issued at the Ulema Mashaykh Convention lauded efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting stance of Pakistan, Muslim world and Kashmir in his compact address at General Assembly. The way Premier Imran Khan presented stance of Islam on Hijab, Sanctity of Prophethood and moderate message of Islam was appreciated and lauded by all over the Muslim world. Imran Khan presented stance of Pakistan on Kashmir issue and urged the world community to play its effective role in ending atrocities of Indian forces on the oppressed people of Kashmir. The prime minister warned anti-Pakistan forces that Pakistan would go for defence of Pakistan and Kashmir until last sigh and last bullet.

The joint declaration added that Prime Minister Imran Khan dispelled all the rumours and impressions being propagated on the issue of Finality and Sanctity of Prophethood. Pakistan can't tolerate any chaos on account of religious confrontation. It is first time in the history of Pakistan that seminaries' education in the country has been given credit equivalent to conventional school-college education. Chief of Army Staff invited students of seminaries at GHQ and honoured them, which is very boastful for seminaries.

The joint declaration also demanded the world leadership lift lockdown of Kashmir with immediate effect. Criminal silence on part of world security institutions on prevailing atrocities at people of Kashmir will not be tolerated anymore.

The joint declaration also condemned drone strikes at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and demanded the OIC and UNO to take action to resolve confronting challenges of Muslim Ummah.

The Convention also announced that month of Rabiul Awwal will be observed as month of Rehmatal-lil-Alameen in connection with human rights as per teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In this connection, joint congregations of all the religious schools of thought will be arranged all over the country. A resolution adopted at the conference condemned killing of Deputy Secretary General of JUI-F Maulana Hanif in suicide blast in Quetta and prayed for the departed soul and other victims of the blast.