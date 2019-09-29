PTI plans rousing reception to PM on return

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday announced to give an overwhelming reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan on return home on Sunday after his ‘historic address at the United Nations General Assembly and highly successful interaction with world leaders’.

Chief Organiser of the ruling PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi has directed the party office-bearers and workers in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to make necessary preparations in this regard.

In a statement, issued by the party central Media Department, he said the dynamic address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly had raised the head of the nation high, as he perfectly articulated the issues facing the Ummah as well as people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Saifullah Khan Niazi said the Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Kashmir, had got a strong voice through the speech of the prime minister. He said Islamabad would give historic welcome to their leader and send a strong signal to the world.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, in tweets, said the appreciation being poured on the prime minister from across the world over his historic address at the UN General Assembly was a proof of the fact that he had been successful in his ‘Mission Kashmir’.

“The prime minister put before the world’s largest forum the issue of Kashmir with full force and now it is a test for the global conscience to which side of the history is it standing: whether the world sides with the oppressed people of Kashmir or prefers business over humanity,” she emphasized.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq tweeted about the delay in homecoming of the prime minister.

He tweeted, “due to technical fault in the plane, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be spending the night back at the hotel in New York”.

In other tweets, he wrote, “as India builds world’s largest detention/ concentration centre in Assam for mostly Muslim Bengalis, who have been living there for five decades but are now being disenfranchised, Modi government’s evil designs of ethnic cleansing get fully exposed, highly condemnable”.

Haq also wrote, “After the immensely successful demonstration against Modi and for the freedom of Kashmir in NY many more demos are being planned all over the world as Modi govt has shut its eyes to the world opinion including a substantial portion of the Indian public opinion”.