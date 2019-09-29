close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Friendly cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

LAHORE: Humayun Akhter XI beat Haroon Akhter XI by 32 runs in a friendly exhibition cricket match played at LRCA ground.

Scores: Humayun Akhter XI 225. (Asfand Mehran 72, Hasnain Ali 47, Atta ur Rehman 41, Talib 27, Ali Raza 3/34, Nadeem 2/31, Aamir 2/39, Ayan Ali 2/41). Haroon Akhter XI 193. (Ayan Ali 44, Amir 39, Saqib 31, Taimoor Riaz 24, Usman Waheed 20, Gulfam 3/29, Umer 2/31, Hassan 2/35, M Ahsan 2/40).

