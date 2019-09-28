Killing of youth triggers protest in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Angry people staged a protest and blocked roads for hours after a youth was shot dead in a broad daylight at Lakki City on Friday, official sources said.

One Shafiullah told the police that his brother Shakirullah, who was an employee of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, was waiting for company bus near the main bus stand when Amanullah and Sifatullah opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

He said he escaped unhurt in the firing, adding the assailants fled the place in their car. The police said the accused had been booked under the relevant sections of the law.

A police official said blood feud was stated to be the reason behind the murder. After the murder, relatives of slain Shakirullah gathered in Qazi Ashfaq Chowk on the main bus stand and closed the road for traffic. Some protesters were armed with weapons and they also fired shots in the air. The road remained closed for over one hour, inconveniencing the transporters and commuters.

Meanwhile, the angry relatives and local people placed his body on the Lakki-Mianwali road and blocked it for three-and-half hours.

They chanted slogans against the police and held the officials responsible for lawlessness in the district.

They alleged that the accused were roaming freely while the police were taking no action against them. Also, the womenfolk of Dallokhel village blocked the Lakki-Mianwali road at Dallokhel Phatak for some time in protest against the murder of Shakirullah.