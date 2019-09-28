close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

After the accident

Newspost

 
September 28, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Better roads’ (September 27) by Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha. I appreciate the writer for highlighting this issue which is causing the loss of many precious lives. In the last few months, we have witnessed many accidents across Balochistan including bus accidents on the Quetta-Karachi route. We have lost many lives in these accidents and some buses got burnt due to which dead bodies could not be recognized by their own family members.

Though the government has promised to make new roads after these accidents, we still cannot see any construction going on in the country. Our government is not showing any sympathy for these lives and accidents are happening on a daily basis. I request the government to start constructing new roads and protect the precious lives of its people.

Sana Samad

Turbat

