NED syndicate okays 15pc raise, appoints first principal of Thar institute

The NED University of Engineering and Technology on Friday held its 190th syndicate meeting and academic, administrative and financial matters were brought under discussion.

Vice Chancellor NEDUET Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi chaired the meeting while Pro Vice Chancellor NEDUET Professor Dr Muhammad Tufail, NEDUET registrar, Secretary Syndicate Syed Ghazanfar Hussain and 15 other members attended the meeting.

The vice chancellor approved some important decisions, including the recommendation of the last syndicate meeting, annual account closing for the year 2018-19 and revised budget for the year 2019-20. The meeting also approved a 15 percent increment in salaries as per the Sindh government’s notification and recommendation for the selection board was also accepted.

According to the varsity’s spokesperson, the syndicate also appointed Prof Dr Raza Mehdi as the first principal for the Thar Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology, and endured a recruitment procedure for the appointment of other employees, including lecturers, assistant registrars, IT managers, assistant director finance, and librarians.

The syndicate assigned Professor Dr Asad Rehman as chairman of the Civil Engineering Department and tenure of the Environmental Engineering Department Chairman Professor Dr

Asif Shaikh was also extended.

The NED decision-making body also decided to set up the Higher Education Commission national database centre, photovoltaics testing lab, centre for smart grant studies and traffic lab for analytics and simulation.