OpenClaw is ‘the next ChatGPT,’ says Nvidia CEO

A new wave of artificial intelligence is quietly shifting from answering questions to taking action. Terming it as “definitely the next ChatGPT", Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, during an interview at the company’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026, says OpenClaw could be the next major breakthrough in AI.

The technology enables users to operate AI systems through dynamic interactions which lead to better productivity than traditional methods of using AI as a static tool.

What makes OpenClaw different?

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Unlike traditional artificial intelligence systems, such as ChatGPT, OpenClaw allows agents to not only answer queries but also perform actions, decide, and act with little or no assistance from humans.

In simple terms this means that it is no longer necessary for humans to guide artificial intelligence agents through the process of performing tasks. An AI agent can, with just an instruction, plan, perform, and even get better at the task over time.

To make the concept easier to understand, Huang used an example stating that a user could ask an OpenClaw AI agent to design a kitchen, and it could learn about images, design tools, and ideas and then perfect the work on its own.

“It will go off and learn, come back with a design, and reflect on that,” he said, highlighting the system’s ability to self-improve.

In this way, the tech giant aims to increase the capabilities of individuals in different industries. According to Huang, such tools could be used by individuals such as carpenters or plumbers, enabling them to become better at their work.

The OpenClaw AI system is developing while Nvidia works to make its AI system operate in a secure manner. The company developed NemoClaw because it wanted to create an enterprise edition of their AI system.

The security measures are designed to protect against increasing worries about privacy violations and potential abuses of power because AI systems now possess autonomous decision-making capabilities.