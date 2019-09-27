IHC to be moved against hike in property tax

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has planned to move the Islamabad High Court against up to 300 per cent increase in property tax on commercial and residential properties in Islamabad by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) as it is against the set procedure and was totally unjustified.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that MCI has made increase of up to 300 per cent in property tax on commercial and residential properties in the federal capital while CDA was sending its tax notices, which was quite strange.

He said that when CDA was contacted about the increase in property tax, it informed that Mayor Islamabad has made the said increase. He said that due to the tussle of powers between CDA and MCI, citizens of Islamabad were suffering.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that business community was cooperating with the government on tax matters, but some government organisations were taking measures to harass the businessmen. He said that a meeting of traders’ leaders of Islamabad would soon be called on the issue of property tax to take a consensus future course of action against this matter.

He appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed to issue orders for the immediate revocation of increase in property tax, otherwise business community would be left with no other option except to launch a strong protest against this issue.