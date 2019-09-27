PHC sets up quake emergency centre

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has set up an emergency centre to receive inquires from the relatives/friends of Pakistanis and Kashmiris in the wake of Tuesday’s earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and various parts of Pakistan that resulted in casualties and material losses.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the high commission said: “Depending on the nature, the inquiry would be referred to the focal person(s) in the affected areas. Any other assistance that may be needed in terms of provision of information, welfare of affected people, etc., will also be addressed as far as possible.”

It added: “We condole the losses of our brethren in Pakistan and Kashmir and sympathise with the affected families.”The emergency centre’s dedicated number is +44 20 7664 9245.