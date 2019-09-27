UNDP delegation briefed on PITB projects

LAHORE: A delegation of Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park Lahore here on Thursday.

The objective of the visit was to educate the selected representatives from GoP/UNDP's "Generating Global Environmental Benefits" programme regarding the integration of IT, environment, development, and thus enhance their commitment and capacity for playing an effective role in their domain of action. The team led by Country Coordinator GEB, United Nations Development Programme Dr Saleem Janjua met with Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor. Director PITB Salman Amin gave a presentation.