close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
September 26, 2019

Salman Khan receives death threat on social media

National

NR
News Report
September 26, 2019

DUBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened with dire consequences in a social media post, written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu), on September 16, Khaleej Times reported. The police have initiated investigation after the post went viral. The post, by Gairi Shooter has a crossed picture of Salman Khan, reads: "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court". "Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry", it added. The post has appeared before Salman Khan's scheduled hearing on September 27 in the blackbuck killing case. "The police are on alert. We also gave proper security to the celebrity when he came here for hearing previously. An investigation has been initiated," said DCP Dharmendra Yadav. A few months ago, gangster Laurence Bishnoi had threatened Khan of dire consequences in the court in front of policemen.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan