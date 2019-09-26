Riphah establishes data centre

Islamabad :Riphah International University join hands with Huawei and CMC to establish state of the art data centre in Islamabad. Kick-off Ceremony was held at Riphah University’s Campus in Islamabad. The Modular Data Centre will be built on the equipment from the Technology Giant Huawei and its contract has been awarded to CMC Pakistan.

Executive Director Engr. Asadullah Khan of Riphah, Sean Wang Director Enterprise Business of Huawei, Yu Liang Regional Director Enterprise Data Center Huawei, Robin Xing Senior Energy Solution Huawei, Mr. Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh G. M Sales (CMC), and the Entire project team of data centre from CMC attended the Ceremony.

The Data Centre will hold SAP S/4Hana EPR, Student Life Cycle Management System and Hospital Information Management Systems. The Data Centre will be operational in the 1st week of December 2019. Riphah will be offering S/4HANA ERP Services and Healthcare systems to the Higher Education Institutes across Pakistan which will play a vital role in taking the education sector in Pakistan to new heights.