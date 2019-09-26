close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

23m e-challans issued in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed one year of e-challaning through cameras in Lahore. More than 23 million electronic challans were issued by the authority in the first year of e-challaning. According to the PSCA, Rs 200 million e-challan fine amount was deposited into the national exchequer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan