23m e-challans issued in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed one year of e-challaning through cameras in Lahore. More than 23 million electronic challans were issued by the authority in the first year of e-challaning. According to the PSCA, Rs 200 million e-challan fine amount was deposited into the national exchequer.
