Clean-up drive being monitored on daily basis, says Wahab

The Sindh government’s spokesman said on Wednesday that the campaign to clean Karachi is being monitored on a daily basis under the supervision of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the cooperation of the people is very important in this drive.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this while talking to the media during clean-up efforts being made in Lyari. He said that garbage was being removed from different parts of Lyari, while its backlog was also being cleared from across the city.

The spokesman said provincial ministers were also participating in the efforts to clean the city, adding that the clean-up campaign began well and was proceeding with much coordination.

He said Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and the federal government did nothing to clean the city, adding that it had been proven that only the Pakistan Peoples Party worked because it was connected at the roots with the public.

Wahab said that on a daily basis hundreds of dumper trucks are collecting garbage from the parts of Lyari that are being cleaned, such as Bab-e-Lyari, Khadda Market, Shah Waliullah Road, Chakiwara and Jhatpat Market among others. He said the federal administration did not help the Sindh government even a little in the latter’s campaign, adding that the province was a victim of conspiracies.

The spokesman said the federal government claimed that it would run three major hospitals in Karachi but did not take any practical steps. Even today, he added, the provincial government was running these hospitals effortlessly.

He said the announcement of the Karachi package will not do anything for the people of the city, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan should deliver on his promise to the people. Wahab said that no matter with how many stones and sacks the city’s enemies choke its sewers, the Sindh government will remove all of them.

He said the road ahead of the airport has been constructed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, adding that if the municipal body has done substandard work, the provincial government will inspect it.

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board managing director, South District Municipal Corporation Chairman Malik Fayyaz, South Deputy Commissioner Salahuddin and other officials were also present on the occasion.