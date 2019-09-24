Two girls abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two girls were abducted from Gojra on Monday. The daughter of Muhammad Rafiq and her cousin were present in the house when some unidentified accused entered the house and allegedly abducted them. Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and started investigation.
