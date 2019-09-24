Increase in practical marks: RBISE chairman given clean chit

RAWALPINDI: The inquiry committee has given ‘clean chit’ to Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi chairman who was allegedly increased the marks of Punjab Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s son in Physics practical in the recently-declared result of annual Intermediate Examination 2019.

The inquiry committee has sent final report of this case to Secretary Education for further action in this regard. The inquiry committee has not only given ‘clean chit’ to BISE Rawalpindi chairman but blamed head examiner Prof Saleem Raza for increasing marks of Punjab Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s son and violated the rules.

BISE Rawalpindi Spokesman Arsalan Cheema said that inquiry committee has sent final report to Secretary Education for further action. He was not ready to disclose who had increased the marks of PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s son in Physics practical. But, he said that inquiry of this case was conducted on the directions of BISE Rawalpindi chairman.

According to sources, BISE Pindi Chairman Ghulam Dastagir allegedly misused his authority for increasing the marks of Fahad Hasan, Roll No 759301, from 14 to 30 in Physics practical exam. Earlier, the son of minister had submitted an application for re-checking of the paper and allegedly pressurised the board chairman to increase his marks from 14 to 30. The chairman allegedly obliged the minister by increasing his son’s marks and also changed the award list himself. The staff also issued the new result card with increased marks.

The BISE Rawalpindi controller examinations, after being informed about the situation, stopped the result and formed a two-member inquiry committee on a request of the board chairman.

Punjab Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that he had filed an application to conduct inquiry into this issue. He had no role in the episod