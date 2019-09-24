Boxer Waseem to resume training in Glasgow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem plans to return to Glasgow within a week to resume his training for his next fight which will be held in Dubai on November 22. “Yes I have almost finished my works in Pakistan and am returning to Glasgow within a week,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Quetta on Monday.

Waseem a few days ago knocked-out Conrado Tenamor of the Philippines in his super flyweight ranking fight in Dubai. Waseem plans to fight a couple of more bouts before going for the world title bout. The first round knock-out will enable Waseem to improve in his World Boxing Council (WBC) ranking. Waseem also was optimistic about his fast progress and plans to fight a world title bout by March next year. “InshaAllah I will come in top five in world ranking which will be released in few days and if I win fight in November then definitely it will help me to go for the world title shot,” the former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist said.

Meanwhile former Test pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come up to help Waseem. Waseem met the former world’s fastest bowler in Islamabad for four times last week. Shoaib has started supporting him and also the other day was quite vocal during a Geo TV programme. Shoaib has also given a manager to Waseem who will help the boxer seek sponsors. Waseem is working under one of the world’s major boxer management company MTK Global. After having meeting with Shoaib Akhtar and Chief of Army Staff (CAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi Waseem on Sunday met Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta. “It was a good meeting with the Balochistan CM and he assured me of his support,” Waseem said. On arrival in Quetta Waseem was warmly welcomed by hundreds of people, also including some top officials of Balochistan’s sports sector. After engineering a first round knock-out of Conrado in Dubai on September 13 no one welcomed Waseem when he returned to Islamabad.