close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Replies sought in copyright, trademark violation case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Punjab police chief and Intellectual Property Rights Organisation (IPRO) on a petition questioning registration of FIR on charges of alleged infringement of copyrights and trademark.

Representing two petitioners, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that it was the IPRO that had been vested with the jurisdiction to probe into infringement of trade mark and copyright, not the FIA or the police. He said two separate FIRs were registered against the petitioners, one each by the agency and the local police, on charges of violation of copyrights and trademark. However, he argued that IPRO under its Act of 2012 was the competent forum to deal with these cases. He said no other department or agency had the jurisdiction to investigate such allegations or cause any harassment. He asked the court to set aside the impugned FIRs for being illegal and without lawful authority.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore