State-of-the-art bus stands will be introduced in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Transport Department has decided to introduce mobile digital application to facilitate passengers.

With the help of this computerised application, passengers will be provided necessary information about bus stands and will be continuously informed about timings of transport service and other facilities across the province.

These views were expressed by Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi while talking to the media in his office here on Tuesday. Transport department is utilising latest information technology for providing facilities to the passengers, the minister added. Launching mobile application will end Perchi Mafia, overcharging and passengers will be provided with all necessary information on their mobile phones relating to transport system, he added.

He said the department is paying special attention to improve the conditions of bus stands so that passengers, especially women and children should not face any discomfort. Jahanzeb Khichi stated that state-of-the-art bus stands will be introduced besides up-gradation of Category C Bus Stands. He said he will visit metro bus stations again and will review travelling facilities. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence and in case of other problems coming to surface, added Jahanzeb Khichi.