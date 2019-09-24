close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
September 24, 2019

Buzdar approves amendment to jail manual to abolish class system

National

S
Sabah
September 24, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved to amend jail manual to abolish the superior class system in the province.

All prisoners would be placed under the same class according to the new Act as the Punjab government wanted to ensure basic rights to the detainees. The details suggested that a new draft of Parole Act had been prepared for the inmates’ release which would also benefit the prisoners from other provinces.

Furthermore, medical facilities will be ensured to the detainees and those with critical health condition would be admitted to hospitals outside the jails. The living conditions inside the prisons will be upgraded to international standards. The reforms are being made in the wake of CM’s visit to jails.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan