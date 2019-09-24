Buzdar approves amendment to jail manual to abolish class system

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved to amend jail manual to abolish the superior class system in the province.

All prisoners would be placed under the same class according to the new Act as the Punjab government wanted to ensure basic rights to the detainees. The details suggested that a new draft of Parole Act had been prepared for the inmates’ release which would also benefit the prisoners from other provinces.

Furthermore, medical facilities will be ensured to the detainees and those with critical health condition would be admitted to hospitals outside the jails. The living conditions inside the prisons will be upgraded to international standards. The reforms are being made in the wake of CM’s visit to jails.