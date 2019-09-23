Fazl wants to stage sit-in for publicity: Sh Rashid

BHIMBER: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to stage a sit-in in Islamabad just for publicity. Addressing a public rally in at Samahni area of Bhimber in Azad Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, Sheikh Rashid said Fazlur Rehman should name his Azadi March as Kashmir Azadi March after which the people of Samahni will also attend this march. Sheikh Rashid said that he knows Fazlur Rehman will not stage sit-in. He predicted that politics will start next month in Pakistan.

The minister said that can assure the people that if war is fought between Pakistan and India, whether it is fought for six days or eight days, it will be last war. He said that whichever type of attack will be carried out, the same response will be given. He said Occupied Kashmir can never be liberated just with speeches.

The minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses a radical mind that aims to damage Pakistan. He said that discriminatory attitude was being adopted against Muslims in India. He regretted that all members of Kashmir leadership have been put in jails by Indian government and Kashmiris are suffering due to complete shutdown since the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution on August 5 through a rushed presidential decree.

The minister further noted that 50 days have passed since imposition of stringent curfew by Indian authorities in the occupied valley with all communication services shutdown. Sheikh Rashid urged the United Nations and peace loving countries to take notice of the unprecedented violation of basic human rights in IOK.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will fight the case of the oppressed people of IOK at the UN General Assembly session on Friday.

He said Pakistan Army is ready to give a benefiting response to India if it resorts to any misadventure. The minister said the entire people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand behind the armed forces.