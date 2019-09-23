close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
September 23, 2019

Man stabbed, run over in Brighton

Top Story

P
Pa
September 23, 2019

LONDON: Police are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed and run over in a Brighton street.

At 3.30am on Saturday the victim, 31, was in Norwich Drive in Bevendean, Brighton, when he was stabbed several times to the body and run over by a car which then drove away. However, after receiving treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital he was discharged later the same day.

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day said: “The victim is very fortunate that his injuries were not more serious. We are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed or heard the incident or who has any information relating to it. “If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 239 of 21/09. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story