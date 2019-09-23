Man stabbed, run over in Brighton

LONDON: Police are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed and run over in a Brighton street.

At 3.30am on Saturday the victim, 31, was in Norwich Drive in Bevendean, Brighton, when he was stabbed several times to the body and run over by a car which then drove away. However, after receiving treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital he was discharged later the same day.

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day said: “The victim is very fortunate that his injuries were not more serious. We are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed or heard the incident or who has any information relating to it. “If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 239 of 21/09. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”