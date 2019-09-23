Shelter homes for poor women demanded

Islamabad :Representatives of civil society Wednesday demanded the quarters concerned to establish women shelter homes for the poor homeless segment.

They said that a large number of these women were living in miserable conditions being victim of domestic violence.

Asma said that she had to move from her native town for the sake of job but due the non-availability of separate shelter home, she had to accommodate herself in private hostel.

She said that there were only three shelters homes operational which allow people to stay for very little.

Many of women can’t find an affordable place to go and they were forced to live in private hostels, she stated.

A Victim of domestic violence, Sabeen said, “domestic violence is very critical issue for victim itself as i am single-parent women with children, who have poverty rates five times higher than of two-parent families.”

She said that she had separated from her husband and cannot afford to hire a rented home in her meagre salary.

When contacted an official from Shelter Home, Roshdil Khan Hoti said that they were operating three shelter homes in twin cities and one was allocated for only women and in other two they accommodated women in separate rooms as well according to their need.