F1 drivers slam reverse grid proposal

SINGAPORE: Leading Formula One drivers have slammed a “reverse grid” qualification proposal to liven up the sport, with Sebestian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton among those voicing their opposition to the scheme.

Current rules make overtaking difficult and the finishing order varies little from the starting grid. “I think it’s complete bulls**t, to be honest,” Vettel said. “I don’t know which genius came up with this but it’s not the solution.”

Lewis Hamilton was also scathing. “I don’t really know what to say to it. People that propose that don’t really know what they’re talking about,” said Hamilton.