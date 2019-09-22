PM highlighted Kashmir in talks with Saudi leadership: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the burning issue of Kashmir remained the focus of discussions between the Saudi leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the recently concluded visit of the premier.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, she said PM Imran successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue in talks with the Saudi leadership. She said the PM brought the ground realities about Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir into the knowledge of the Saudi leadership.

Dr Firdous said the defence of Harmain Shareefain is part of our faith and Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia for ensuring safety of the holy places. She said that during the current situation, the prime minister’s visit and address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had got much importance as the entire world was focusing on implementation of the UN resolutions for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute. She said the held Kashmir had already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours, Pakistan and India.

The special assistant said Pakistan would not hold negotiations with India till end of state terrorism and lifting of curfew and other restrictions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Dr Firdous said PM Imran Khan would shake the conscience of the international community during his address to the UNGA and urge the world to use its influence for halting state terrorism, larger-scale human rights violations, prolonged curfew, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said India’s dream to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council would never materialise. She said the sun of freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would rise soon and the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris would bear fruit.

Dr Firdous said the government would not disappoint the nation in protection of its national security as well as the fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people. She said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and it is India which has put the regional peace and security at stake through its illegal and unconstitutional steps in the occupied valley. Firdous said the premier would also hold talks with different world leaders including President Trump and the presidents of Turkey and Malaysia during his US visit, and expose the Indian state terrorism before them.

She said the besieged people of occupied Kashmir had pinned great hopes on the UN that it would play its role for protection of their fundamental democratic, constitutional and religious rights.