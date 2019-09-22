Former MPA says Modi has undone what Nehru promised to Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Former lawmaker Malik Salahuddin has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should refer to the speeches that late Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made promising the people of Jammu & Kashmir that no decision about the state would be made without their consent.

In a statement, Malik Salahuddin noted that Imran Khan during his speech at the UN General Assembly should compare the speeches and attitude of the two Indian prime ministers, Nehru and Narendra Modi, to show how the BJP government had betrayed the Kashmiris by doing away the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. He maintained that Modi has undone whatever Nehru had granted to the Kashmiris.

“Nehru while referring to the Kashmiris’ ties with India had remarked that he doesn’t believe in forced marriages. In fact, this has been a forced marriage all these years as the Kashmiri people didn’t want to remain part of India. Modi is now using force to save the forced marriage,” pointed out Malik Salahuddin, who was elected as MPA from Dera Ismail Khan in the past.