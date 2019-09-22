Policeman sacked for misbehaviour

LAHORE : A police official who had misbehaved with an elderly woman at the entrance gate of Central Police Office some days back has been dismissed from service.

The accused official was given major punishment after a departmental inquiry. According to the details, the official, Muhamad Asif, who was deputed as a guard on the gate of CPO Complex, had misbehaved with a woman named Kundan. The incident was a blow to the dignity and prestige of Police Department.