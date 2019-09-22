Youth commits suicide

LAHORE : A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Shahdara Town area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Azad Ahmad, a resident of Qazi Town. He ended his life over unknown issue, police said.

Boy injured: A 10-year-old boy was injured when the roof of a bus he was sitting on collided with the ceiling of Muslim Town Underpass on Saturday.

The injured boy identified as Feezan was admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, two friends were injured when a weapon carrying one of them accidentally went off in the Tibbi City area. The injured friends identified AS Khurram and Shahid Ali were admitted to hospital. Yet in another incident, two people were injured by eight persons with clubs in the Shahdara area. The injured has been identified as Kashif Abbas and Abid. They were admitted to hospital.

Rescuers return from S Arabia: The first Rescue Moavineen-e-Hujjaj contingent consisting of 12 members has retuned to Pakistan after performing their duties as Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to facilitate pilgrims during their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The Rescue Punjab DG appreciated the first Rescue Moavineen-e-Hajj contingent on successful completion of Hajj Mission 2019 in a ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters Lahore. The Rescue Moavineen-e-Hajj expressed their experiences and briefed about their services in the field of transportation, food coordination, accommodation arrangements, locate the lost hujjaj and provision of first aid during their Hajj mission.