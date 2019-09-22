close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

Illegal constructions razed

A
APP
September 22, 2019

LAHORE: A squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished illegal constructions of three unapproved housing societies on Saturday. According to an LDA spokesman, the illegal housing societies were located at Canal Road and GT Road. During the operation, the LDA demolished roads, sewerage systems, site offices, greenbelts and other infrastructure.

