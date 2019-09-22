Illegal constructions razed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished illegal constructions of three unapproved housing societies on Saturday. According to an LDA spokesman, the illegal housing societies were located at Canal Road and GT Road. During the operation, the LDA demolished roads, sewerage systems, site offices, greenbelts and other infrastructure.
