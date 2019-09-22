close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Artists enthral audiences on first day of Lyari Literature Festival

Karachi

September 22, 2019

A large number of people thronged Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Lyari to attend the Lyari Literature Festival (LLF) 2019 that kicked off on Saturday.

Audiences danced and applauded as singers sang popular songs and theatre artists wowed them with their performance on the first day.

Kumak Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation set out for philanthropy, organised a theatre workshop for school students.

The theatre workshop included an introductory remark to elaborate on theatre and its brief history, theatre performances regarding the art of the monologues, impromptu and roleplays, and theatre acts by students in groups.

The students after internalising the skills and lessons showcased and delivered the acts actively and enthusiastically.

The festival is the first of its sort to have been set up in Lyari following in the footsteps of the Karachi Literature Festival and the Sindh Literature Festival. Kumak is a youth-led initiative that was started in 2008 by some earnest university students.

