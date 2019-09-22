Water for crops

According to some media reports, the supply of irrigation water has been stopped twice in the last week in the Baizai Irrigation Channel in Mardan district causing serious problems to growers. The farmers have told that the supply of irrigation water was first stopped on September 8, 2019 for more than four days due to damage of main irrigation in Peepal village. The stoppage of water in the channel has deprived the farmers of irrigation water for standing crops of sugarcane, maize, fruits and vegetables which were badly affected. It merits a mention that due to drought-like conditions in the area, the thirsty land is in need of more irrigation water. Again on the night of September 13, 2019, the supply of water was stopped in the channel and even now no irrigation water is available for the standing crops. In view of the above, the irrigation department of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is requested to ensure regular supply of water in the channel so that farmers are not affected on this account.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar