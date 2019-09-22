Modi’s costly US rally can’t mask economic mess: Gandhi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticised the Bhariatiya Janata Party-led government for holding a costly public gathering in the United States while concealing the current economic slump of the country. According to a tweet, Gandhi took a dig at the government and said: “Amazing what PM (Narendra Modi) is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into.”