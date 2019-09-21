Pindi admin focuses on elimination of dengue

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar has said that the administration is focusing on elimination of dengue and stringent measures are being adopted to ensure satisfactory surveillance in Rawalpindi district, especially the most affected areas where dengue patients had been reported.

He stated this during visit of Gulzar-e-Quaid on Friday. Addl. DC (Hqr) Saima Younis, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Suhail Ahmed Ch., other officers of administration and Health department were present on the occasion.

DC Rawalpindi visited different houses and himself inspected the compliance of SoPs issued by Provincial Government to combat dengue. He also inspected the roof tops and water reservoirs and questioned about administering IRS in the areas where dengue cases had been reported.

Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be carried out without any delay. Similarly, immediate case respond would also be ensured in the concerned area after reporting of any dengue case. DC questioned inhabitants of Gulzar-e-Quaid area about the regular surveillance and follow ups of sanitary patrols and survey teams of allied departments to check into dengue activities. He said that officers of administration are fully engaged for the task and anti-dengue activities were being reviewed on daily basis. ADC (Hqr) Saima Younis briefed DC about the latest position of dengue surveillance and also pointed out feedback of citizens regarding dengue control measures. DC also visited the grave yard of Gulzar-e-Quaid and met the local people who expressed their satisfaction over the dengue control initiatives.

Muhammad Qasim adds: According to an order issued by the Office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi here on Friday, no officer or official in the district would be granted leave till further orders.

In view of the Health Emergency declared by the competent authorities due to dengue epidemic in the district, no officer or official will proceed on leave till further orders, says the order.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of measures are being taken by almost all concerned government authorities including health ministry, local politicians and the city district government though the spread of dengue fever is continuing to haunt population in the district.

Well over 3000 confirmed cases of dengue fever have so far been reported only at the three teaching hospitals in town while the number of unregistered cases, the patients who are confirmed positive at private laboratories and healthcare setups are not being documented.

It is also important to mention here that no ideal measures are being taken in a number of localities in town in the field for larvae identification and elimination of adult mosquitoes, aedes aegypti, the mosquito that cause dengue fever instead much attention is being given to monitor treatment facilities at the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

On Thursday, the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid visited HFH while Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab CaptAIN (r) Usman visited BBH to review arrangements at the hospital for treatment of dengue fever patients.

A number of health experts are of the view that by giving much attention to curative arrangements would only facilitate patients but would not help controlling the spread of the infection that is the most important thing to avoid losses.

The experts say that it is time to put all out efforts to eliminate larvae and adult mosquitoes from within and outside homes and for that purpose, the authorities must run effective awareness campaigns and carry out field activities more effectively.