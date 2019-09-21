close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 21, 2019

Let the media be free

Newspost

 
September 21, 2019

The worrying announcement by the government of setting up media tribunals in a bid to take up complaints against the media is a worrying indicator. The main principle behind having an independent media is to provide a means of checks and balances on the state. If the state chooses to turn this equation on its head and instead look to monitor perceived transgressions by these platforms, then who is left to ensure that the government is doing its job? The government's accountability drive has already locked up a significant portion of the opposition behind bars. Any move to clamp down on the media will make others in society, academics and civil society primarily, also fearful that they might be next in line.

The government must remember that the people who voted for it believe in a democratic system, and an independent press.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost