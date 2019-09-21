Curators, groundsmen to get two-month contracts

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced it would offer two-month contracts to the 243 curators and groundsmen who were employed by the 16 Regional Cricket Associations (RCAs), which have now been replaced by six cricket associations under the new PCB Constitution.

“The new contracts will commence from the notification of the new PCB Constitution,” the PCB said. It added that during this period the PCB domestic cricket department will evaluate the venue requirements and assess high-performing curators before deciding next steps.

“In addition to this the PCB has taken steps to urgently transfer any outstanding payments of the ground staff that may have accrued till 19 August,” the Board said. “To ease the transition the PCB is offering curators and groundsmen two-month contracts. In the meantime we will evaluate which and how many grounds require further support. Groundsmen are encouraged to approach the PCB to seek further details,” the Board said.