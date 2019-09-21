close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Curators, groundsmen to get two-month contracts

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced it would offer two-month contracts to the 243 curators and groundsmen who were employed by the 16 Regional Cricket Associations (RCAs), which have now been replaced by six cricket associations under the new PCB Constitution.

“The new contracts will commence from the notification of the new PCB Constitution,” the PCB said. It added that during this period the PCB domestic cricket department will evaluate the venue requirements and assess high-performing curators before deciding next steps.

“In addition to this the PCB has taken steps to urgently transfer any outstanding payments of the ground staff that may have accrued till 19 August,” the Board said. “To ease the transition the PCB is offering curators and groundsmen two-month contracts. In the meantime we will evaluate which and how many grounds require further support. Groundsmen are encouraged to approach the PCB to seek further details,” the Board said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports