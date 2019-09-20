close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Two drown in river

Peshawar

TIMERGARA: Two young men drowned when a motorcycle they were riding plunged into Panjkora River in the Tarai area here on Thursday, locals and police said.

They said the bodies of Suleman and Adnan, residents of Chappar area in Upper Dir, were fished out by the local volunteers and officials of traffic police after putting in hectic efforts.

The bodies were sent to the Wari area from the District Headquarter Hospital, Timergara. Also in the day, Talash police arrested Yousaf Khan wanted in a murder case since April 2013, an official said. A team led by Station House Officer Tauheed Khan arrested the accused during a raid.

